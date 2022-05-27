Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun At Her Viral Cucumber Controversy

"The Kardashians" star and supermodel Kendall Jenner is no stranger to controversy. In 2017, she was the focus of a major backlash after she starred in a Pepsi commercial that some said mocked and trivialized the Black Lives Matter movement, per HuffPost. In the advert, Jenner leaves a glamorous photoshoot to join a protest and seemingly stops police officers from arresting the protestors by handing them a can of Pepsi. The backlash was so severe, Jenner's ad was pulled within 24 hours.

Later that year, Jenner addressed the controversy in an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," where she spoke about wanting to be part of a Pepsi legacy that includes major names, but that she never intended for it to hurt people. "After I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck, and I really didn't know what to do, and I completely shut down," she said of why it took her so long to address it, via BuzzFeed. "The fact that I would offend or hurt other people was definitely not the intent. And that's what got me the most, is that I would've ever made anyone else upset."

On the May 12 episode of "The Kardashians," Jenner definitely upset people again, but for a much more benign reason: the girl cannot cut a cucumber to save her life. But this time, she's not taking quite so long to address it.