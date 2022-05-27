Busy Philipps Reveals Why She Kept Her Separation Private

Busy Philipps has lived a good portion of her life in the limelight. The star has appeared in plenty of movies and television shows, but there's no doubt that her role in "Dawson's Creek" was one of the most famous. It also introduced her to her now-BFF, Michelle Williams. Naturally, as she's enjoyed fame and fortune, her personal life has been a topic of discussion.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, the star met writer and producer Marc Silverstein shortly after she called it quits with Tom Hanks' son, Colin Hanks. Wild story, right? The Things reported that the couple wed in a surprise ceremony in 2007. Since Silverstein is a writer, he later wrote the couple's wedding vows into the 2014 film "The Vow," starring Rachel McAdams. Despite the sweet love story, the couple has had their ups and downs.

According to E! News, Philipps addressed her rocky marriage in her memoir "This Will Only Hurt a Little," writing she had a "crush" on another dad, which made her question a lot, and she thought about leaving Silverstein. "I told him why, though I left out the part about the other man. He was shocked. But he didn't want to get divorced," she wrote. "He wanted a chance to change. He said I owed our family that." She added that she felt more comfortable writing that in her book rather than sharing it on social media. Now, the star is sharing why she kept her split from Silverstein a secret.