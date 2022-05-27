The Kardashians Prove They're Still Tight With Scott Disick After Kourtney's Wedding
Scott Disick's relationship with the Kardashian family has been a topic of conversation amid Kourtney Kardashian's blooming romance with Travis Scott. Disick has openly discussed his frustrations with the family during the premiere episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians." "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to," Disick told Khloé (via the Daily Mail).
Kourtney and Disick — who share children Mason, Penelope, and Reign — dated for nine years, calling it quits in 2015. Following her relationship with Disick and a brief romance with model Younes Bendjima, Kourtney began dating the Blink-182 drummer. A year after the two became official, Barker proposed to Kardashian, and the pair later married in an extravagant Italian wedding.
Noticeably missing from Kourtney's glamorous ceremony, however, was her ex-boyfriend, Disick. According to video obtained by TMZ, Disick instead chose to visit New York City strip club, Sapphire. Disick's absence from the wedding has led some to believe that the Kardashians had stopped communicating with the Talentless founder, but the family has proved that is not the case.
The Kardashians wish Scott Disick a happy birthday
When Scott Disick was spotted in New York City instead of in Italy with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for Kourtney Kardashian's wedding, some thought the family had abandoned him. "Aw that's sad he didn't get to go," one social media user wrote. While another tweeted, "They have 3 kids together also that's literally his only family now he's an outsider, he's definitely going through it."
However, despite Disick's absence from the family's recent adventures in Italy, it appears his relationship with the Kardashians is still solid. In honor of Disick's 39th birthday, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian all posted loving messages to Kourtney's former beau. "No one I would rather do pranks with," said Khloé, who also shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram Story (via People). Matriarch Jenner commented on Disick's post, writing, "Happy Birthday!!!!!!!! love you!!!"
Kim shared a photo of herself and Disick, along with the caption, "Happy Birthday [Scott]. I love you so much. I can't wait to celebrate w you!!" (via People). And lastly, Jenner posted an adorable collage of Disick, and wished the reality star a "magical day." For his part, Disick reposted the shoutouts to his own Instagram Story.