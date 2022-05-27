The Kardashians Prove They're Still Tight With Scott Disick After Kourtney's Wedding

Scott Disick's relationship with the Kardashian family has been a topic of conversation amid Kourtney Kardashian's blooming romance with Travis Scott. Disick has openly discussed his frustrations with the family during the premiere episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians." "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to," Disick told Khloé (via the Daily Mail).

Kourtney and Disick — who share children Mason, Penelope, and Reign — dated for nine years, calling it quits in 2015. Following her relationship with Disick and a brief romance with model Younes Bendjima, Kourtney began dating the Blink-182 drummer. A year after the two became official, Barker proposed to Kardashian, and the pair later married in an extravagant Italian wedding.

Noticeably missing from Kourtney's glamorous ceremony, however, was her ex-boyfriend, Disick. According to video obtained by TMZ, Disick instead chose to visit New York City strip club, Sapphire. Disick's absence from the wedding has led some to believe that the Kardashians had stopped communicating with the Talentless founder, but the family has proved that is not the case.