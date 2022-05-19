Kendall Jenner Has Strong Words For Scott Disick Amid His Rift From The Family

We've said it before, and we'll say it again; there's a good reason the Kardashians' first show was titled "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," because there is a lot of stuff and people to keep up with. Between the five KarJenner sisters and one brother in the clan, there are many people, relationships, and even kiddos, which leaves plenty of storylines and drama for the hit show. One of the bigger storylines in the first season of Hulu's "The Kardashians" is Kourtney Kardashian's romance with Travis Barker.

According to Us Weekly, Disick has been having a tough time with a new man making his way into the family, and the father-of-three was not happy about his ex's engagement to Barker. "He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis' relationship," a source close to the situation revealed to the outlet. "Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding." Another insider shared with Us Weekly that "things haven't been the same" for Disick and the Kardashian family since they stopped filming "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

There's no doubt that Disick and Kourtney have a long and complicated relationship, and they're working to co-parent their three kiddos. While he and Kourtney were together, he had strong bonds with other family members like Khloé Kardashian, and he was also pretty close with Kendall Jenner. Because of this, Jenner has gotten roped into the drama and she isn't happy about it.