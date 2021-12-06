How Scott Disick Supported Khloe Kardashian Amid The Latest Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian has experienced a lot of ups and downs with Tristan Thompson, with the past few days being in the latter category. On December 3, news surfaced that a Texas personal trainer is contending Thompson is the father of her newborn, as the Daily Mail reported. Maralee Nichols took the NBA player to court as she is suing him for child support, the report detailed. The legal documents cited claim that the baby was conceived in March, around the time of Thompson's birthday celebrations. At that time, Thompson was still in a relationship with Khloé, the Daily Mail noted. Thompson admitted to having sex with Nichols in the filings.

Thompson reportedly offered Nichols $75,000 to keep the news to herself, according to TMZ. He also argued that his monthly contributions would be "a couple hundred dollars," considering he will retire after this season and will thus be unemployed. "All you have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month," he wrote in the document shared by TMZ.

"Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again. She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again," a source told People. Amid the paternity drama, Khloé turned off the comments of her Instagram page. As in other times, Khloé is turning to family for support, and that includes her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner, Scott Disick, with whom she shares a special bond.