Kelly Osbourne Is Celebrating A Major Milestone After Her Relapse
With Ozzy Osbourne as her father and Sharon Osbourne as her mother, Kelly Osbourne was literally born into fame. And even though plenty of stars would rather keep their personal lives out of the public eye, there are a few who do not hold back in sharing their wins and losses with fans. Kelly is one of the latter.
In the past, the famed fashion designer has admitted to having an alcohol addiction — a problem she has since linked to her family's history with alcohol. "I was introduced to alcohol because I came from an alcoholic family," she told "Red Table Talk" in June 2021. "I grew up with my father being extremely, if not probably the heaviest drinker I've ever seen in my life."
Alongside her struggles with alcohol, Osbourne has also been very open about her attempts to stay sober. And now that the TV personality is celebrating a new milestone, fans simply couldn't be happier for her!
Kelly Osbourne has been sober for a year
In April 2021, Kelly Osbourne opened up about suffering a relapse after four years of sobriety. "I relapsed," she said, according to Extra. "Not proud of it. But I am back on track ... I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I'm going to be sober tomorrow." And she has, as it seems, kept to those words.
Taking to Instagram on May 27, Osbourne revealed that she was celebrating one year of sobriety. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober ... I would have laughed in your face," she captioned. The actor ended her post with an acknowledgment to everyone who has supported her throughout her sobriety journey.
Osbourne's journey to sobriety started as far back as 2018, when she revealed she had been sober for a year. In an Instagram post, the "Fashion Police" alum described it as "one of the hardest years of my life," but added that she was finally understanding what it meant to be happy. Now that Osbourne has reached yet another milestone, it goes without saying that she has unlocked another level of happiness.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).