Kelly Osbourne Is Celebrating A Major Milestone After Her Relapse

In April 2021, Kelly Osbourne opened up about suffering a relapse after four years of sobriety. "I relapsed," she said, according to Extra. "Not proud of it. But I am back on track ... I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I'm going to be sober tomorrow." And she has, as it seems, kept to those words.

Taking to Instagram on May 27, Osbourne revealed that she was celebrating one year of sobriety. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober ... I would have laughed in your face," she captioned. The actor ended her post with an acknowledgment to everyone who has supported her throughout her sobriety journey.

Osbourne's journey to sobriety started as far back as 2018, when she revealed she had been sober for a year. In an Instagram post, the "Fashion Police" alum described it as "one of the hardest years of my life," but added that she was finally understanding what it meant to be happy. Now that Osbourne has reached yet another milestone, it goes without saying that she has unlocked another level of happiness.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).