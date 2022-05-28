The Special Part Taylor Swift Had In Hayley Kiyoko And Becca Tilley's Romance

It makes sense that some of the hopefuls who appear on ABC's "The Bachelor" are Taylor Swift fans; like the singer, the reality show stars welcome the world into their love lives — albeit in a more direct manner. Swift's cryptic song lyrics often keep fans guessing which ex-boyfriend she's singing about, but Bachelor Nation got a front-row seat when self-professed Swiftie Hailey Malles failed to win Clayton Echard's heart and got sent packing during the first rose ceremony of "The Bachelor" Season 26.

In 2016, "The Bachelorette" star JoJo Fletcher told E! News that she loves belting out Swift songs in the shower, and Hannah Brown actually got an Instagram Story shoutout from the singer when she waltzed to her song "Lover" on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2019. "This performance is so pretty and twirly," Swift wrote, per Entertainment Tonight.

Becca Tilley is another "Bachelor" alum whose existence has been acknowledged by the pop superstar, but before she revealed that she'd met Swift in the flesh, Tilley acted like an average fan by analyzing lyrics and freaking out over the release of "Evermore" on her Instagram Story. "I'm having a perspective shift about 2020 after this news," Tilley wrote of the latter, per Bachelor Nation. "2020 was the year of growth. And the year Taylor Swift released two albums." By then, however, Swift had done so much more for Tilley than drop a treasure trove of new music for her to enjoy.