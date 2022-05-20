The Bachelor's Becca Tilley Receives Outpouring Of Love After Confirming Relationship With Hayley Kiyoko

Since the early 2000s, "The Bachelor" franchise has ruled the reality TV dating market. Throughout its 26 seasons, the series has introduced viewers to an array of individuals who were in search of love. While some contestants and leads have fallen to the sidelines, there have been a few "Bachelor" personalities who have stood the test of reality TV time. One of those individuals is Becca Tilley. In 2015, the beloved media personality made her debut on the show's 19th season, which featured Chris Soules as the titular lead. After finishing in seventh place, her quest for love continued during the following season with Ben Higgins, which saw her land in the top five.

Even though her journey to find a lasting partner was unsuccessful during the series, she did end up dating fellow Bachelor Nation star Robert Graham after her stint on the 20th season. During a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tilley opened up about her time on the show. "I think I went into it with the mindset of, 'If this is meant to be with this person, then it's meant to be and I'm gonna embrace this that I have and try not to overthink it and stress about it," she explained.

Since sharing her romantic life with Bachelor Nation viewers across the world, Tilley has remained relatively quiet regarding her dating activities. However, recently, the podcast host finally gave fans a surprising update regarding her love life in the most romantic way possible.