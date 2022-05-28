The Truth About Tom Holland's Brothers

British actor Tom Holland is arguably one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now thanks to his starring in one of the highest grossing movies of all time in the US, "Spider-Man: No Way Home." For someone who portrays such a high-profile character like Spider-Man, Tom prefers to stay out of the spotlight and keeps his family close anytime he may need a reality check. "No one will ever say no (to you) and no one will ever tell you anything bad. That is why I keep my brothers, my family very close because they will tell me that I am being a d*** or an idiot," Tom revealed, via KoiMoi.

With just a quick scroll through the star's Instagram, one can tell he is close with his family, and as it would turn out, he comes from a very creative-minded one. His mom Nikki Holland is an established photographer with her own business. Meanwhile, Tom's dad, Dominic Holland, is famous in his own right as a successful stand-up comedian, author, and radio host. With parents like that, it's not hard to tell where Tom got his talent from. But interestingly enough, it would seem the apple also doesn't fall too far from the tree in the case of his younger brothers Harry, Sam, and Paddy.