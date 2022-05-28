Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Depp Vs. Heard With An Unexpected Take
Elon Musk has joined the list of celebrities voicing their opinions about Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard, and the Tesla founder's stance may be surprising to some. The case, which concluded with closing arguments on May 27, has seen both exes make shocking abuse allegations about their time together. However, the actors — who met while filming "The Rum Diary" in 2009, per ABC — have each received a glowing amount of public support from their celebrity colleagues.
"Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp," singer Sia tweeted (via Yahoo). "I mean I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry (sic), but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes," Actor Evan Rachel Wood, on the other hand, shared words of support for Heard and slammed those who questioned the "Aquaman" star's sexuality. "People associate [bisexuality] with deviant behavior and it somehow justifies someone not being worthy. It's b******t," she wrote (via People). Now tech mogul Musk is breaking his silence on the tumultuous trial and his take is shocking, considering his close connection to the case.
Elon Musk wishes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard well
Elon Musk may be busy working on his deal to buy Twitter, but it seems the Tesla CEO still finds time to stay up to date on trending topics — or at least, tweet about them. Musk has now spoken out about the messy defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and he's apparently not taking a side. "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible," Musk tweeted. However, Musk's tweet may be shocking to some, as the entrepreneur previously dated Heard following her split from Depp.
According to Us Weekly, Musk met the actor on the set of the 2013 film, "Machete Kills," but the pair reportedly did not begin their romantic endeavors until Heard and Depp split. The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship which lasted from 2017 to 2018. When they first split, Musk told Rolling Stone, "I was really in love, and it hurt bad" and that Heard "broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think." At the time of their final split, however, a source told Page Six that "Elon made the decision to end things, and Amber agreed."