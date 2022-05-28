Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Depp Vs. Heard With An Unexpected Take

Elon Musk has joined the list of celebrities voicing their opinions about Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard, and the Tesla founder's stance may be surprising to some. The case, which concluded with closing arguments on May 27, has seen both exes make shocking abuse allegations about their time together. However, the actors — who met while filming "The Rum Diary" in 2009, per ABC — have each received a glowing amount of public support from their celebrity colleagues.

"Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp," singer Sia tweeted (via Yahoo). "I mean I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry (sic), but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes," Actor Evan Rachel Wood, on the other hand, shared words of support for Heard and slammed those who questioned the "Aquaman" star's sexuality. "People associate [bisexuality] with deviant behavior and it somehow justifies someone not being worthy. It's b******t," she wrote (via People). Now tech mogul Musk is breaking his silence on the tumultuous trial and his take is shocking, considering his close connection to the case.