The Real Reason Matthew Morrison Is Abruptly Leaving So You Think You Can Dance

Matthew Morrison's time on "So You Think You Can Dance," has come to an abrupt end. The Emmy-nominated actor, who starred as Will Schuester on "Glee" for six seasons, joined the dance competition for Season 17. The show returned to Fox on May 18 after the COVID-19 pandemic paused production in 2020 — this time with a new cast of judges. Rounding out the judging panel for the new season was former "SYTYCD" contestant Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and YouTube personality, Jojo Siwa.

"Thrilled to be heading back to my dance roots as I join the 'SYTYCD' family! Join me for the fresh-new season of [So You Think You Can Dance] May 18," Morrison tweeted in April. Morrison's announcement received a lot of praise on social media, as fans congratulated the Broadway alum on the new gig. "I'm full of Glee for your panel membership," one user cleverly wrote.

And while fans (and Morrison himself) were excited to see the former "Hairspray" star dish out criticism to aspiring performers, his time with the show has already ended.