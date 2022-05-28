The Real Reason Matthew Morrison Is Abruptly Leaving So You Think You Can Dance
Matthew Morrison's time on "So You Think You Can Dance," has come to an abrupt end. The Emmy-nominated actor, who starred as Will Schuester on "Glee" for six seasons, joined the dance competition for Season 17. The show returned to Fox on May 18 after the COVID-19 pandemic paused production in 2020 — this time with a new cast of judges. Rounding out the judging panel for the new season was former "SYTYCD" contestant Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and YouTube personality, Jojo Siwa.
"Thrilled to be heading back to my dance roots as I join the 'SYTYCD' family! Join me for the fresh-new season of [So You Think You Can Dance] May 18," Morrison tweeted in April. Morrison's announcement received a lot of praise on social media, as fans congratulated the Broadway alum on the new gig. "I'm full of Glee for your panel membership," one user cleverly wrote.
And while fans (and Morrison himself) were excited to see the former "Hairspray" star dish out criticism to aspiring performers, his time with the show has already ended.
Matthew Morrison exits after not following 'protocols'
Actor Matthew Morrison has exited "So You Think You Can Dance" after only a few months with the popular show. The Tony-nominated performer joined the popular show for Season 17 — which is currently airing on Fox — but has just announced his departure.
"Having the opportunity to be a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" was an incredible honor for me," Morrison said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show." He further added, "After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly."
At this time, there have been few details shared about the nature of Morrison's infraction; however, a source revealed to Us Weekly that it was not a major incident. Internet sleuths have also begun to speculate about what could have caused the sudden exit and their theories are wild. "His statement (compromised ability to judge it fairly) makes it seem like he was in contact with a contestant outside the show," one person tweeted. While another wrote, "So he didn't get vaccinated?"