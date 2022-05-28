What We Know About Sarah Hyland's Health

On "Modern Family," Sarah Hyland played Hailey Dunphy, who was introduced to viewers as a popular high schooler with a feisty, rebellious spirit. The teen had an active social life and was always ready to squabble with her younger sister, Alex (Ariel Winter). But behind the scenes, Hyland was experiencing health issues that made it impossible to be as energetic as her character.

By the time she got cast in "Modern Family," which premiered in 2009, Hyland had already been hard at work in Hollywood for years. Per Insider, she began acting at the age of 5, with one of her first on-screen roles being that of Howard Stern's daughter in the 1997 movie "Private Parts." That entire time, Hyland was dealing with a condition she'd had since birth: kidney dysplasia. "I've always had health issues, and it's a really helpless feeling," she told Self in 2018. "Things like this can be really hard on a person."

Because "Modern Family" was so successful, Hyland spent 11 years shooting the show, which also meant that she had a busy schedule packed with interviews and red carpet events. But for a while, the actor didn't want fans to know that she was having a difficult time juggling it all. "I think a lot of people hide their struggles because they don't want to be seen as weak," she told Cosmopolitan. But when her kidney condition took a turn for the worse, making it through a day at work became a monumental task.