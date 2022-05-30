The Tragic Death Of NFL Star Jeff Gladney

Sports fans are mourning the tragic death of NFL star Jeff Gladney. The 25-year-old football player was killed in a car accident near Dallas, Texas, according to the Daily Mail. Officials told CBS News that "one vehicle was speeding and clipped the second vehicle from behind." Gladney was a football standout at Texas Christian University (TCU) before starting his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

TCU athletics director Jeremiah Donati issued a statement to CBS News: "Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney." Donati's statement noted Gladney was a "frequent visitor" at the TCU campus, bringing his young son along. Donati said Gladney "will be missed by our entire community."

But after a successful NFL rookie year, an arrest derailed the young football player's dreams. Gladney was arrested in April 2021 after his girlfriend claimed he assaulted her, per the Daily Mail. According to TMZ, the Vikings cut Gladney after the assault arrest, and the case went to trial, with the football star sitting out the 2021 NFL season. Many of Gladney's fans are taking his death hard because his situation was especially tragic.