Margaret Qualley's Engagement Ring From Jack Antonoff Is The Best Of Both Worlds – Exclusive
Margaret Qualley is engaged to Jack Antonoff! The star initially sparked speculation Antonoff had popped the question when she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25 with a ring that looked very special on that very special finger. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor didn't confirm the news at the time, but did share a snap hidden in an Instagram post that showed her on the red carpet with the sparkler very much visible on her left-hand ring finger. "I'm so lucky I got to celebrate with my 'Stars at Noon' family. I love you Claire!" she captioned the snaps.
And then came the official confirmation. On May 31, shortly after a source confirmed the news to People, Qualley announced the big news herself via her Instagram account. Andie MacDowell's daughter posted three photos of herself hugging her musician husband to be from behind and another that showed her planting a kiss on his cheek. In each snap, she once again showed off her stunning sparkler as she wrote in the caption, "Oh I love him!" Adorable!
How much is Margaret Qualley's engagement ring worth?
Nicki Swift spoke to CEO of The Diamond Pro, Mike Fried, about Margaret Qualley's engagement ring from Jack Antonoff, which is estimated to be worth a whopping $100,000. "Margaret's ring does a beautiful job showcasing the center stone, which appears to be surrounded by detailing such as filigree and milgrain. It's likely the couple worked with a ring designer to customize her piece," Fried explained to us. "With the intricate style yet subtle design, this engagement ring strikes the perfect balance between classic and unique," he added. That it does!
Fried also dished on Qualley's pricey ring to Hello!, claiming it appeared to be four carats. He added, "The ring is made of either white gold or platinum and carries a timeless look. With this artistic couple, the ring likely has some unique detailing near the diamond, giving it personal meaning and flair."
The happy couple first went public with their romance in August 2021 when they weren't afraid to show off some PDA while out and about in New York City during a very sunny summer day. Page Six shared snaps of the two with their arms around one another as they made no secret of their love. One thing's for sure, the ring is absolutely stunning and we just can't get enough of this adorable couple!