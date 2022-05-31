Margaret Qualley's Engagement Ring From Jack Antonoff Is The Best Of Both Worlds – Exclusive

Nicki Swift spoke to CEO of The Diamond Pro, Mike Fried, about Margaret Qualley's engagement ring from Jack Antonoff, which is estimated to be worth a whopping $100,000. "Margaret's ring does a beautiful job showcasing the center stone, which appears to be surrounded by detailing such as filigree and milgrain. It's likely the couple worked with a ring designer to customize her piece," Fried explained to us. "With the intricate style yet subtle design, this engagement ring strikes the perfect balance between classic and unique," he added. That it does!

Fried also dished on Qualley's pricey ring to Hello!, claiming it appeared to be four carats. He added, "The ring is made of either white gold or platinum and carries a timeless look. With this artistic couple, the ring likely has some unique detailing near the diamond, giving it personal meaning and flair."

The happy couple first went public with their romance in August 2021 when they weren't afraid to show off some PDA while out and about in New York City during a very sunny summer day. Page Six shared snaps of the two with their arms around one another as they made no secret of their love. One thing's for sure, the ring is absolutely stunning and we just can't get enough of this adorable couple!