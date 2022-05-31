Lisa Rinna Shares The Personal Tragedy She's Dreading Watching On RHOBH

Lisa Rinna is one of the most talked-about "Real Housewives" franchise members. According to her IMDb profile, Rinna began starring on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2014, but for many fans, it feels like she's been a part of the cast since the beginning. There's no doubt that she creates a buzz with every social media post, as Rinna shares plenty of photos with her castmates on Instagram, as well as photos of hubby, Harry Hamlin, whom she always refers to by his full name. She's also proven that she can do a bikini dance with the best of them.

As she is part of a reality show, Rinna is pretty much an open book about all aspects of her life, including the good, the bad, and the ugly. In a May interview with Newsweek, she shared how she initially had reservations about taking part in the popular Bravo series. "I did. My husband [actor Harry Hamlin] did too. He was like, 'I don't understand this. I don't think it's a good idea in any way, shape, or form,'" she told the outlet. Rinna added that she never "aspired" to be a reality star, but when she turned 40, she rethought her career. "That's when I started to branch out and be open to other opportunities," she dished.

Now, Rinna is talking about one of the most challenging moments she will watch this season.