D.L. Hughley And Mo'Nique Are Locked In A Tense Public Feud

Comedian Mo'Nique is no stranger to public controversies, and her recent feud with fellow entertainer D.L. Hughley is just as messy. Mo'Nique was previously involved in a massive fallout with director Lee Daniels, after claiming he told her she was "blackballed" for refusing to campaign for an Oscar for their 2009 film, "Precious," per The Hollywood Reporter. And while the film led Mo'Nique to her first Oscar win, the experience sullied her relationship with longtime friend Daniels — until recently.

Nearly 13 years after their highly publicized dispute, Mo'Nique and Daniels rekindled their once close friendship. In April, the "Monsters Ball" producer joined the comedian onstage to apologize for his part in their quarrel. "I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did," Daniels said in a clip posted to Twitter. "Y'all, she was my best friend."

It was later revealed that the Grammy-nominated comedian would be joining Daniels' Netflix thriller "Demon House" in place of Octavia Spencer, per Deadline. And just when it looked like Mo'Nique was clear of any lingering disputes, the "Almost Christmas" star has found herself in another tense feud.