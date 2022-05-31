90 Day Fiance's Deavan Clegg Shares Son's Heartbreaking Health News
"90 Day Fiance" stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee officially divorced in May. Per People, the former couple met each other on a dating app. Lee was so taken with Clegg that he visited her in the United States, resulting in a pregnancy. She later moved to South Korea and married Lee against her better judgement. Clegg revealed to the outlet, "If you want me to be [100 percent] honest, I don't think there was a romantic connection to begin with. We both felt this way and had talked about it several times."
Clegg took to Instagram to confirm their split, saying (via In Touch Weekly), "After an almost two year battle. I am officially DIVORCED. I couldn't be happier." She continued, "This journey was very difficult and draining." Clegg and Lee share a three-year-old son, Taeyang. Clegg also confirmed, "For people asking I was awarded full sole and physical custody." The "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" reality star confirmed that she, Taeyang, and Drascilla, her daughter from a previous relationship, had returned to the US after her relationship with Lee soured. Clegg also promised her fans that she would "finally speak out about my experience and the hell we went through as a family. I plan on releasing a video soon."
However, other pressing familial issues have cropped up. Not only is she expecting a new baby with her new boyfriend, Topher Park, but she also learned some shocking news about Taeyang's health.
Deavan Clegg's son has cancer
Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee's son is sick. On May 31, the "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" reality star revealed on Instagram, "[M]y beloved son Taeyang ... was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia ... He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago." She also provided information about the course of action that Taeyang may take to get better. "Taeyang will need around the clock hospital care and this will be a long two year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years," she said.
Clegg also asked fans for their prayers and info about childhood cancer support groups. Additionally, she asked for donations and announced her plans to design a t-shirt as part of her fundraising efforts. Clegg shared that she was in a fragile state after Taeyang's diagnosis, writing, "I'm so beside myself right now and my heart is broken." TMZ reports that Taeyang is still in the hospital where he will receive further treatments. Sadly, Clegg has seemingly not been able to inform Lee about Taeyang's diagnosis. He and his family have reportedly blocked her from contacting them.
Just last month, Taeyang celebrated his third birthday. His mother wrote on Instagram, "We had an amazing day at the zoo with the family and finished it with some yummy cake." Here's to many more family outings and fun birthdays for Taeyang.