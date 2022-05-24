90 Day Fiance's Deavan Clegg Confirms Major Turning Point In Her Divorce From Jihoon Lee

"90 Day Fiance" star Deavan Clegg has shared a big update on her relationship status and split with Jihoon Lee. Lee, a native of South Korea, was the one to confirm that their romance hadn't worked out, revealing the news during an Instagram Live session back in August 2020 while Season 2 of "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" was still airing. The "90 Day Fiance" spin-off saw one half of a couple move from America to their partner's country, with Clegg making the big move to Seoul.

"So, I can't tell everything because the show [is] not finished. They will be happy and I need to be happy. Just, I will live my own life. If you lost [a] lover, boy [or] girl. So sad, but you can start again," Lee said during the livestream (via In Touch). The reality star also shared more on who would get custody Taeyang, before adding, "We are living our own life, that's our future. So just keep watching. Just keep [supporting] [me] getting [a] better life and please pray for Deavan and Taeyang, [for] their family life."

Things appear to break down between the two in the months that followed, with Clegg claiming in a December 2020 Instagram comment that Lee had allegedly blocked her. "It's been five months since he's tried to ask about Taeyang," she claimed (via Screen Rant). But now, Clegg has revealed plenty more about what's really going on between her and Lee.