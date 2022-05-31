Dominic Fike Reveals Why He Almost Didn't Get His Euphoria Role

Dominic Fike moved from his native Florida to Los Angeles to make music. The title "actor" never crossed his mind, he told Naples Daily News in February. He succeeded in his first quest. The music he released independently on SoundCloud quickly caught the attention of producers, leading to a 2018 deal with Columbia Records, Underviews reported. Months later, Fike released his first EP, "Don't Forget About Me, Demos," which included the hit "3 Nights." By September 2019, the song had climbed to No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Songs.

Prospects were looking good for Fike, who released his first album, "What Could Possibly Go Wrong," and collaborated with Paul McCartney in 2020. But another, stranger movement was happening in the background. Shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fike's manager received a request to have Fike tape himself reading a few scripted lines, he told the Naples Daily News. He did it, but never gave it much thought. "Apparently they saw something and liked it. And they kept having me do more and more," Fike said.

Next thing he knew, Fike was reading lines before HBO's "Euphoria" casting director Jennifer Venditti, he told Variety. He survived several rounds, becoming a finalist in the run ahead of Season 1. But the character didn't make it onto the show. A year later, he was asked to audition for the role of Elliot. However, the way his first audition played out was actually more dramatic than he initially made it out to be.