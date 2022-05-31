Snoop Dogg's Abrupt Change To His Plans Is Sure To Disappoint Some Fans
Rapper Snoop Dogg has made a change to his upcoming schedule, and it may leave some fans unhappy. Snoop has been one of the most popular names in hip-hop since bursting onto the music scene in the 90s, with no sign of slowing down. Since releasing his debut album "Doggystyle," the California native has dabbled in various forms of entertainment, including TV hosting, wrestling, and even baking.
He teamed up with his friend, the doyen of all things lifestyle, Martha Stewart for "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," which aired for three seasons on VH1. In 2016, he became the first musician ever to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, after making several appearances in the ring. That same year, he narrated a web series called "Planet Snoop," where he provided unique and entertaining commentary on wildlife videos.
Snoop is clearly a modern-day Renaissance man, but it appears his fast-paced lifestyle may have caught up with him. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper has just announced a change in his plans, which is sure to disappoint some of his supporters.
Snoop Dogg cancels non-U.S shows
After previously announcing that his 'I Wanna Thank Me' tour would be headed to Australia, Snoop Dogg has just canceled all of the shows that were scheduled to take place outside of the United States.
"Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming TV and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is canceling all upcoming non-U.S. tour dates for the remainder of 2022," he wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. Adding, "He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show. He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future."
And while the statement did not go on to clarify why (or how) the scheduling conflict happened, this isn't the first time the rapper has had to forgo an opportunity because he was overbooked. During an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Snoop revealed that he once turned down $2 million to DJ an event for Michael Jordan. "I was doing some other s***, I had s*** to do and I had way more customers before I get to you," he said jokingly. Hopefully, with his busy schedule, the legendary "Gin & Juice" rapper takes some time to relax!