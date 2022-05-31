Snoop Dogg's Abrupt Change To His Plans Is Sure To Disappoint Some Fans

Rapper Snoop Dogg has made a change to his upcoming schedule, and it may leave some fans unhappy. Snoop has been one of the most popular names in hip-hop since bursting onto the music scene in the 90s, with no sign of slowing down. Since releasing his debut album "Doggystyle," the California native has dabbled in various forms of entertainment, including TV hosting, wrestling, and even baking.

He teamed up with his friend, the doyen of all things lifestyle, Martha Stewart for "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," which aired for three seasons on VH1. In 2016, he became the first musician ever to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, after making several appearances in the ring. That same year, he narrated a web series called "Planet Snoop," where he provided unique and entertaining commentary on wildlife videos.

Snoop is clearly a modern-day Renaissance man, but it appears his fast-paced lifestyle may have caught up with him. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper has just announced a change in his plans, which is sure to disappoint some of his supporters.