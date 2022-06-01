Selena Gomez Debuts Stunning New Makeover

While Selena Gomez's transformations haven't been as drastic as her Disney Channel peers Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato, she has been known to switch up her image from time to time.

Even though most people are familiar with the "Lose You To Love Me" hitmaker as a brunette, Gomez surprised fans with blonde locks on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet, per USA Today. This appeared to be a sudden transformation, as Glamour noted she was seen with her signature dark hair a few hours before her red carpet appearance. In 2021, Gomez returned as a blonde, telling Vogue her reason for the change. "Recently, I went blonde and I had the best time," she said, adding, "I think I'm definitely more of a character when I'm blonde. I felt like I could do crazy things with my hair or try new looks with my makeup. It was just so much fun." Gomez has since gone back to her brown locks and admitted the blonde was "hard to keep up with," even though it made her feel "so cool and edgy." Though, fans were warned as the singer stated, "Blonde Selena is not gone forever."

It seems Gomez's hair has gone through yet another new transformation. While she may still have brown hair, her hairstyle is completely different.