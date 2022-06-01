Selena Gomez Debuts Stunning New Makeover
While Selena Gomez's transformations haven't been as drastic as her Disney Channel peers Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato, she has been known to switch up her image from time to time.
Even though most people are familiar with the "Lose You To Love Me" hitmaker as a brunette, Gomez surprised fans with blonde locks on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet, per USA Today. This appeared to be a sudden transformation, as Glamour noted she was seen with her signature dark hair a few hours before her red carpet appearance. In 2021, Gomez returned as a blonde, telling Vogue her reason for the change. "Recently, I went blonde and I had the best time," she said, adding, "I think I'm definitely more of a character when I'm blonde. I felt like I could do crazy things with my hair or try new looks with my makeup. It was just so much fun." Gomez has since gone back to her brown locks and admitted the blonde was "hard to keep up with," even though it made her feel "so cool and edgy." Though, fans were warned as the singer stated, "Blonde Selena is not gone forever."
It seems Gomez's hair has gone through yet another new transformation. While she may still have brown hair, her hairstyle is completely different.
Selena Gomez goes long
Selena Gomez is no stranger to showing off her hair transformations on social media. In October 2021, the singer debuted a sleek, blunt bob on TikTok while promoting the "Only Murders in the Building" season finale, leaving fans stunned. On May 31, Gomez shared another TikTok video that left fans raving over her new hairstyle. This time, she documented the transformation while in the hair salon.
As seen on hair salon Nine Zero One's official Instagram account, the "Good For You" hitmaker went into their salon with shoulder-length brown hair and a fringe. With the desire to have longer locks, Gomez opted for long extensions that matched hair color. The "Wizards of Waverly Place" actor showed off the results that looked nothing short of incredible on her. As noted by the Nine Zero One salon, they used auburn brown Great Lengths Hair Extensions "to create a new summer look."
Fans fell immediately in love with Gomez's new hairstyle and took to social media to express their thoughts. "SELENA GOMEZ. THAT'S IT. THAT'S THE TWEET," one user tweeted passionately in capital letters. "Selena Gomez is a work of art," another person shared. "Who let @selenagomez look so good with all hairstyles," a third user remarked. We completely agree!