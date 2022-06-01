Liam Payne's Latest Interview Has One Direction Fans Absolutely Fuming

After a whirlwind of a career, it's easy to forget that Liam Payne started out as a two-time contestant on the U.K. version of "The X Factor."

The "Strip That Down" hitmaker first auditioned as a solo artist in 2008 but didn't make it to the live shows. Hoping for another chance, Payne auditioned again two years later and was put into a group with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, becoming One Direction. The new boy band didn't win, but their success after proved to be bigger than they ever envisioned and made all the members into household names. Since One Direction's hiatus in 2016, all five members have parted ways to explore their solo careers.

Since the hiatus, fans have noticed the boys aren't as close as they used to be. During an Australian radio interview with Sea90.9 Gold Coast, Horan was informed that he followed every member minus Payne on Instagram. When asked about it, he chose to avoid the question politely. For his part, Harry Styles played the gross-out game Spill Your Guts on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," he enthusiastically chomped on a giant water scorpion rather than ranking the One Direction solo careers. Payne, on the other hand, had no chill on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast when discussing the group, and now the fans are unhappy.