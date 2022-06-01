Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Zendaya's Birthday Message To Tom Holland

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland first sparked romance rumors back in 2016 as they were filming the wildly successful Marvel superhero movie. By 2017, the British actor finally spilled the tiniest amount of tea about their relationship during the premiere of the movie, telling People, "We are like the best of friends." They say best friends make the best partners, and this turned out to be true for him and the "Euphoria" star, because after a few years of "are they? Are they not?" their romantic relationship was finally revealed in 2021 in all its steamy glory when Page Six published photos of them making out in a car.

Since then, #Tomdaya have walked a few red carpets together, but they've kept mostly mum on their relationship, of course without a few adorable PDA moments. In April, the former Disney star revealed that she couldn't have survived some of the grittier and difficult scenes required of her in filming "Euphoria" had it not been for the "support and love" in her life. "I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that," she told Entertainment Tonight. "This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then." But now, Zendaya has posted a birthday ode to her British boyfriend on Instagram, and she's positively gushing about how happy he makes her.