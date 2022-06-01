Bobby Brown Is Offering New Details About Abuse In His Relationship With Whitney Houston

Bobby Brown has made a new revelation about his troubled marriage to late singer Whitney Houston. The pair married in 1992 — welcoming daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown a year later — but eventually split in 2006 after nearly 16 years together. The couple's time together was plagued by rumors of drug and alcohol abuse, which was addressed by Houston in a 2002 interview with Diane Sawyer.

Brown previously spoke out about his time with the "I Will Always Love You" singer — who passed away in 2012 — and suggested that Houston would still be alive if the couple had stayed together. "I think we could have helped each other out," Brown said in a clip from A&E's "Biography: Bobby Brown," per People. "I think she'd still be here if we hadn't divorced." Now, the R&B singer is speaking out about a troubling incident that occurred during his marriage and is giving his side of the story.