Bobby Brown Is Offering New Details About Abuse In His Relationship With Whitney Houston
Bobby Brown has made a new revelation about his troubled marriage to late singer Whitney Houston. The pair married in 1992 — welcoming daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown a year later — but eventually split in 2006 after nearly 16 years together. The couple's time together was plagued by rumors of drug and alcohol abuse, which was addressed by Houston in a 2002 interview with Diane Sawyer.
Brown previously spoke out about his time with the "I Will Always Love You" singer — who passed away in 2012 — and suggested that Houston would still be alive if the couple had stayed together. "I think we could have helped each other out," Brown said in a clip from A&E's "Biography: Bobby Brown," per People. "I think she'd still be here if we hadn't divorced." Now, the R&B singer is speaking out about a troubling incident that occurred during his marriage and is giving his side of the story.
Bobby says he never intentionally hit Whitney Houston
Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston's relationship was tumultuous, to say the least. Brown is now speaking out about his 2003 arrest for battery, following an alleged physical altercation with Houston. According to CNN, responding officers noticed injuries to Houston's face, prompting a warrant for Brown's arrest. At the time, Brown's team released a statement emphasizing the entertainer's regret for his involvement in the incident, reading, "Bobby Brown is very apologetic about what happened and hopes his wife forgives him."
Now, nearly two decades later, Brown is doubling down on his apology to the late singer. During part two of the A&E docuseries, "Biography: Bobby Brown," the New Edition frontman said that the alleged altercation happened accidentally. The "My Prerogative" singer explained that he was instead fighting Houston's drug dealer, in an attempt to stop Houston from purchasing narcotics. "I was on the wagon and not wanting to get high anymore and my way of keeping her from getting high was whooping his ass and making sure he didn't come back to my house again," Bobby claimed, per Hollywood Life. "Whitney got in the way. My hand went back, smacked her."