Elliot Page Opens Up About His Personal Struggles During Juno

After the movie "Juno" came out in 2007 and became an unexpected smash hit, Elliot Page went from anonymous to A-list basically overnight. After that, Page started booking more and more blockbuster movies like "Inception," so you'd think he'd have been on top of the world at this time. But in reality, these period of the actor's life was a lot more difficult than you may have thought.

Page came out as trans in December 2020, making the announcement in a long post on his Instagram. At the end of his message, he wrote, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive." He continued, hinting at some of his own personal struggles, "To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you."

More recently, Page has opened up about why "Juno" was such a hard time for him.