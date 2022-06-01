Kim Kardashian Confirms What Fans Suspected About Her Latest Career Move

Kim Kardashian is one of the most well-known celebrities on planet Earth, and she's no one-trick pony. The reality star has been in the limelight for quite some time, catching her big break in 2007 with the family's hit show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," per IMDb. From then on, Kardashian hit superstar status. The mother of four appeared in the series until it ended in 2021, but in true Kardashian fashion, she didn't stay away from the spotlight for too long.

In 2021, the famous family announced that they would be launching a new show on Hulu titled "The Kardashians." In an interview with Variety, the family talked about the show, and of course, Kardashian's work as a business mogul came up. While some people scoff at the notion that the Kardashians are self-made (à la Kylie Jenner's Forbes controversy), Kardashian insists that she's a hustler, baby. "We focus on the positive ... If that's what you think, then sorry," she told the outlet. "We just don't have the energy for that." Did we also mention that Kardashian is an aspiring lawyer who has already passed the baby bar exam? Plain and simple, she can pretty much do it all.

Now, Kardashian is showing off her hard work and effort once again with a new line that has fans buzzing.