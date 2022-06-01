Charlie Puth Gets Candid About Losing His Virginity To A Fan

Charlie Puth has always been an open book. Whether it's through his lyrics or in a caption that could be considered TMI on social media, the singer-songwriter does not hold back when it comes to sharing his personal life and unfiltered thoughts with his fans. In fact, nothing seems to be off the table. Puth often opens up about his relationships and frequently shares sultry images online that many may consider "thirst traps."

Recently, the "Light Switch" singer got extremely vulnerable with his followers when chatting about his single "That's Hilarious" on TikTok. The song is about a tumultuous break-up Puth went through. In the video, he broke down in tears and said, "I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through ... This is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I'm so excited for you to hear it."

When asked why fans are so interested in his personal life, Puth told Us Weekly, "It's my own fault. I would rather inspire them to ... maybe they want to do the same thing." That may be the reason why he has attained such a dedicated following over the years. And in a recent interview, the singer opened up about one of the most personal and intimate moments someone will experience in their lifetime: losing his virginity.