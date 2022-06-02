The Tragic Death Of Trapper John, M.D. Actor Charles Siebert
Legendary actor Charles Siebert has died due to COVID-related pneumonia at a medical center in California, his daughter, Gillian Bozanic, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 84. According to Deadline, Siebert was from Kenosha, Wisconsin and, from the 1970s to the 1990s, he was known as one of the top actors and directors in Hollywood, starring in several notable films like "All Night Long," "The Other Side of Midnight," and "Coma." Siebert also played a major role in directing "Xena: Warrior Princess," "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," and "Pacific Blue," per IMDb.
Aside from appearing in films, he dominated the television and live theater world, as well. However, Siebert will always be best known for his role as Dr. Stanley Riverside II on the "M*A*S*H" spinoff, "Trapper John, M.D.," which ran from 1979 to 1986. Although Siebert had a passion for acting at the time and was just beginning to showcase his talents, he didn't relish being away from his family for long periods of time.
"There are not many them [rewards] because it is a long way from home," the actor said during an interview with Kathleen M. Cummings (via Whoosh!). "I have a lovely home and a lovely wife and a terrific family and I miss them all." Still, he pushed through and was credited for being a part of some of the biggest projects in Hollywood.
Charles Siebert was described as an 'enormous talent'
Charles Siebert loved going back to where it all started — Broadway. He would often frequent 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa, California, where he starred in "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof," "A Christmas Carol," and "Death of a Salesman." Former artistic director Craig A. Miller described his dear friend and colleague as "enormous talent" and a "terrific character actor."
"Anyone who had the honor and pleasure of sharing the stage with him knows that simply watching him work was a Masterclass in itself: pure heart, fiery passion, terrifying truth, and fearlessness — all on display, every moment he was out there," Miller said in a touching tribute to the actor. "He was not only a consummate artist, he was a mentor to those who worked with him."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Siebert leaves behind his second wife Kristine, who he's been married to since 1986, children Gillian and Christopher, step-children Kristina, Max, and Jeremy; and brothers Ronald, Leonard, and Jack. Unfortunately, while the family is mourning the loss of one of its pillars, it's not the first time they've dealt with such devastating news. Siebert's first wife Catherine lost her battle with breast cancer in 1981 and Siebert's other son Charlie Jr. died in 2020, per the outlet.