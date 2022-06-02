The Tragic Death Of Trapper John, M.D. Actor Charles Siebert

Legendary actor Charles Siebert has died due to COVID-related pneumonia at a medical center in California, his daughter, Gillian Bozanic, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 84. According to Deadline, Siebert was from Kenosha, Wisconsin and, from the 1970s to the 1990s, he was known as one of the top actors and directors in Hollywood, starring in several notable films like "All Night Long," "The Other Side of Midnight," and "Coma." Siebert also played a major role in directing "Xena: Warrior Princess," "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," and "Pacific Blue," per IMDb.

Aside from appearing in films, he dominated the television and live theater world, as well. However, Siebert will always be best known for his role as Dr. Stanley Riverside II on the "M*A*S*H" spinoff, "Trapper John, M.D.," which ran from 1979 to 1986. Although Siebert had a passion for acting at the time and was just beginning to showcase his talents, he didn't relish being away from his family for long periods of time.

"There are not many them [rewards] because it is a long way from home," the actor said during an interview with Kathleen M. Cummings (via Whoosh!). "I have a lovely home and a lovely wife and a terrific family and I miss them all." Still, he pushed through and was credited for being a part of some of the biggest projects in Hollywood.