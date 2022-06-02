Liam Payne Tries To Backtrack Those Controversial Comments About Zayn
Liam Payne practically made the internet explode when he appeared on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." While the former One Direction star has done plenty of solo interviews over the past few years, this one was unlike anything fans have seen before. Payne opened up about personal fights that occurred between members of the group and what he thinks of his former bandmates now. The "Strip That Down" singer was completely unfiltered on the episode and left very few things up to interpretation. And when Payne spoke poorly about his former bandmate Zayn Malik, things got heated online.
Logan Paul brought up a Twitter fight involving his brother Jake Paul, Zayn Malik, and Gigi Hadid from 2020 and things went downhill fast. At the time, Hadid defended Malik and called him a "respectful king" in response to Jake's callout of the singer on Twitter. After that particular tweet was brought up on the podcast, Payne replied, "That one [tweet] didn't age very well" (via Page Six). He continued, "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side."
Fans were beyond upset about what Payne revealed on "Impaulsive." He claimed he outsold everyone in the band with his debut single "Strip That Down," which fans proved false. Payne also mentioned that an unnamed member of the group "threw [him] up a wall" during the segment. After major backlash, Payne is attempting to take back some of his remarks.
Liam Payne admitted he didn't 'articulate' himself vey well
After Liam Payne's controversial segment on Logan Paul's podcast "Impaulsive," fans had a lot to say. The former One Direction star gossiped about his former bandmates and put himself on a pedestal when talking about his time in the group and afterwards. Payne decided to attempt to clear the air on Twitter after fans went crazy online.
Payne wrote, "Guys – I wouldn't normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it's hard to let it slide." He continued, "They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have." He followed that tweet with another. Payne wrote, "I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."
Fans were not buying it. One fan tweeted in response, "you said what you said, and you meant it- otherwise you wouldn't [have] said it. I mean you said – 'there are many reasons why I dislike Zayn.' And now you say he's your brother? I just don't understand. I love you, but this is not okay." Another wrote, "I think that silence is gold, Liam Payne." Despite the anger, fans still have questions. One tweeted, "who threw u against a wall bro that's all i wanna know." Malik and the rest of One Direction have yet to comment on Payne's podcast appearance.