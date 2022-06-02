Liam Payne Tries To Backtrack Those Controversial Comments About Zayn

Liam Payne practically made the internet explode when he appeared on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." While the former One Direction star has done plenty of solo interviews over the past few years, this one was unlike anything fans have seen before. Payne opened up about personal fights that occurred between members of the group and what he thinks of his former bandmates now. The "Strip That Down" singer was completely unfiltered on the episode and left very few things up to interpretation. And when Payne spoke poorly about his former bandmate Zayn Malik, things got heated online.

Logan Paul brought up a Twitter fight involving his brother Jake Paul, Zayn Malik, and Gigi Hadid from 2020 and things went downhill fast. At the time, Hadid defended Malik and called him a "respectful king" in response to Jake's callout of the singer on Twitter. After that particular tweet was brought up on the podcast, Payne replied, "That one [tweet] didn't age very well" (via Page Six). He continued, "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side."

Fans were beyond upset about what Payne revealed on "Impaulsive." He claimed he outsold everyone in the band with his debut single "Strip That Down," which fans proved false. Payne also mentioned that an unnamed member of the group "threw [him] up a wall" during the segment. After major backlash, Payne is attempting to take back some of his remarks.