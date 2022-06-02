LeBron James Just Reached A Major Financial Milestone

Lebron James is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Not only is he a beast on the court, but he's also an amazing businessman. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, in 2016 the NBA player signed a massive "lifetime" Nike deal which was reported to have been worth more than $1 billion. But James' coins don't stop there; the Los Angeles Laker also owns 14 Blaze Pizza franchises and SpringHill Entertainment — his very own production company — and has stakes in Beats Electronics and Liverpool F.C., per Clutch Points.

"Some people were born with it, but some people learn it as well," James noted about his business acumen and leadership during an interview with Business Insider. "For me, as the leader of our franchise and the leader of my household and the leader of so many different things, I think it's about confidence but also practicing what you preach."

While it's obvious that James has had a legendary career and managed to achieve what most athletes never do, there was still one thing he wanted to cross off his bucket list — and he was finally able to do it.