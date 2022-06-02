Cyndi Lauper Shares A Heartbreaking Loss In Her Family

It's no secret that Cyndi Lauper boasts a huge fan base. The superstar is best known for producing hit songs that make you want to sing along, like "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "Time After Time," and "True Colors." She is also known for her raspy vocals and unique tone, so it's no shock that she gained immense popularity, especially in the '80s.

While her career is definitely what fans know her best for, family also happens to be a very important part of Lauper's life. The singer and husband, David Thornton, share one son together. In an interview with ABC News in 2013, Lauper talked about the tough times, as her husband played the role of a stay-at-home dad while she pursued her singing career. "We switch back and forth, and then my job kind of never ends, so he stayed," she revealed. "You've got to be there for them. Even if you're not in the same room, you're in the same house." In addition, the star said she worked a lot so she could provide her son with the things she never had growing up.

The star also has a close relationship with her mother, Catrine Lauper. According to Hollywood.com, Cyndi gifted her mother with a trip to Italy on her 85th birthday so she could meet up with relatives, as she's from Sicily. Sadly, Cyndi shared some sad news about her mom with fans on June 1.