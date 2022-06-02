What Channing Tatum Wants His Daughter To Accomplish Before Considering Acting

Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are no longer romantic partners, but it seems the couple is still seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to raising their daughter, Everly. The couple — who finalized their divorce in 2019 — appears to have developed a civil co-parenting relationship. And while both actors are now in new relationships, raising their daughter is still a top priority for the "Step Up" stars.

"Jenna has a special place in [Channing's] heart since she is the mother of their child, but they have both moved on and are happy in their new relationships," a source told E! News in 2020. "Channing's main priority and concern is his daughter, and him and Jenna are both happy to have worked out a co-parenting agreement."

Now, Tatum is opening up about his co-parenting style with his ex-wife, and he has revealed that the pair are on the same page when it comes to Everly's future as an entertainer.