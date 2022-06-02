Rosie O'Donnell's New Relationship Just Got Even More Serious

We love to hear happy relationship news — especially when it comes from somebody we haven't heard from very much lately. So obviously we're tickled to report that Rosie O'Donnell (yes, that Rosie O'Donnell), has just taken her new relationship to the next level. Yay for love!

These days, you're more likely to hear from O'Donnell via one of her social media pages, as she is very active on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. But back in the day, she was a daytime television superstar. She was also one of the first major TV stars to come out as gay, doing so six years after Ellen DeGeneres came out in 1996, according to The Advocate. O'Donnell has five kids and has been married twice before, with her last marriage to Michelle Rounds ending in 2015, according to Hollywood Life. But it's never too late to find love, as we can see from O'Donnell's latest relationship status update.