Rosie O'Donnell Appears To Tease Huge Relationship News

Has Rosie O'Donnell found love again? It certainly seems that way! The former talk show host took to Instagram on May 22 to share a curious photo with a mystery woman. The picture in question captured O'Donnell's hand on a tatted-up thigh. The mystery woman placed her hand on top of O'Donnell's as the pair lounged on a couch together. In her caption, O'Donnell didn't spill much tea. "​​how's ur weekend?" she asked, adding the hashtag "Spokane" at the end of her post.

It didn't take long for fans to comment on the photo, with some asking O'Donnell why she was in Spokane, and others congratulating her on what appears to be a new relationship. "So this is what has been crowding your mind," one follower commented with a heart-eye emoji. "Ugh I love you guys! Im happy you both had an amazing time!" another Instagrammer chimed in.

O'Donnell was previously linked to Boston area police officer Elizabeth Rooney. According to Page Six, the pair got engaged in 2018. Radar Online shares that the couple called it quits in 2019, and O'Donnell removed all her photos with Rooney from her Instagram feed. O'Donnell told Page Six that her fame may have contributed to the split. "It's hard for a person who is a normal person in a normal job. I'm kind of used to it," she told the outlet. "We are trying to figure it out." Maybe this new romance could be the one!