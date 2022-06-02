Derek Hough Has Exciting Relationship News

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have been inspiring engagement rumors for a while now. Hough and the "Dancing with the Stars" troupe dancer have been going strong since 2015, with Hough opening up about the possibility of children for the couple. In 2018, the "DWTS" veteran told Us Weekly that he definitely wanted a few mini-me's. "You kind of live in that time where you say, 'Yeah, yeah, I want kids' but I think you just sort of say it automatically ... but I'm certain now that I definitely want kids," Hough told the outlet.

In recent years, the couple has also adopted a Zen attitude about romancing in the public eye. "It's just tiring," Hough told ET in 2020 of hiding their relationship in the past. "I think I just kind of got almost conditioned to feel or believe that I have to hide everything," Hough added. "When in reality I was just like, 'You know what? There's a freedom to just being open about it."

The couple, like so many others, quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. As Hough said on a 2020 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (via People), the quality downtime brought them together and "we grew as a couple tremendously." Hough and Erbert's latest relationship move would certainly support this.