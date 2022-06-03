Bella Thorne And Benjamin Mascolo Reportedly Have Sad News About Their Engagement

Fans of actor Bella Thorne and her beau Benjamin Mascolo are grieving June 2, as news of a sad update on their relationship spreads. The former Disney star and the Italian singer first stirred the rumor mill in April 2019. Thorne told Nylon in 2021 that she and Mascolo "met on Instagram, then had a quick lunch date. A few days later we fell in love at Coachella." This was only two months after Thorne's relationship with YouTube star Tana Mongeau ended, and around the time of her split from rapper Mod Sun. "I was super sad when I first met Ben," Thorne said, perhaps referring to her breakups, "but he accepted me for everything that I was during that time."

Thorne and Mascolo moved quickly into relationship-official status with a June 2019 Instagram post, then slowed down, particularly while forced apart for five months during the pandemic, per Nylon. They teased at an engagement announcement in January 2021 in a since-deleted IG post, per People, and Mascolo and Thorne officially announced their engagement on Instagram in March 2021.

The lovers played lovers in a 2021 VOD romance movie — Mascolo's acting debut — and had such a positive experience that Mascolo proposed to Thorne on set. "I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie," Mascolo described in an Instagram story, via CNN. However, something has apparently gone wrong since then, as bad news for the happy couple is being reported.