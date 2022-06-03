Bella Thorne And Benjamin Mascolo Reportedly Have Sad News About Their Engagement
Fans of actor Bella Thorne and her beau Benjamin Mascolo are grieving June 2, as news of a sad update on their relationship spreads. The former Disney star and the Italian singer first stirred the rumor mill in April 2019. Thorne told Nylon in 2021 that she and Mascolo "met on Instagram, then had a quick lunch date. A few days later we fell in love at Coachella." This was only two months after Thorne's relationship with YouTube star Tana Mongeau ended, and around the time of her split from rapper Mod Sun. "I was super sad when I first met Ben," Thorne said, perhaps referring to her breakups, "but he accepted me for everything that I was during that time."
Thorne and Mascolo moved quickly into relationship-official status with a June 2019 Instagram post, then slowed down, particularly while forced apart for five months during the pandemic, per Nylon. They teased at an engagement announcement in January 2021 in a since-deleted IG post, per People, and Mascolo and Thorne officially announced their engagement on Instagram in March 2021.
The lovers played lovers in a 2021 VOD romance movie — Mascolo's acting debut — and had such a positive experience that Mascolo proposed to Thorne on set. "I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie," Mascolo described in an Instagram story, via CNN. However, something has apparently gone wrong since then, as bad news for the happy couple is being reported.
Bella and Benjamin call it quits
In promotion for their film "Time Is Up," Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo spoke highly of each other and their working relationship. "We fell even more in love on this movie," Mascolo told TooFab, while Thorne told Nylon, "I got to fall in love with Ben all over again." But the honeymoon phase has apparently ended. "Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year," a source told People June 2.
While Thorne and Mascolo were separated during the pandemic, Thorne told Nylon, "The time apart ultimately made our love even stronger, knowing that if we could make it through the pandemic, we could make it through anything." However, this time, busyness in professional pursuits had the opposite effect. "Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup," the source told People, "but the two have parted ways amicably." Breaking up amicably seems to be something Thorne is good at, fortunately.
Mascolo also confirmed the breakup in a lengthy, sweet Instagram statement. "Only God knows how many hearts I've broken and how many people I've hurt selfishly following my ego," he said, but later removed any blame. "Relationships are born and die, just like people, it's the natural cycle of life and I fully accept it." He added, "I wish only the best to this person and will always be there for her."