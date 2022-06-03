Did Kim Kardashian Really Get The Ultimate Diss From Buckingham Palace?
Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian is related to royalty. Yes, you read correctly. As previously reported by the Daily Record in 2019, it was revealed the reality star's family is a relative of cowboy hero Rob Roy MacGregor, who down the family tree is related to Scottish King Kenneth MacAlpin. As noted by Britain Express, MacAlpin became King of Dalriada in 841.
Journalist Craig Williams researched Kim's Scottish heritage after he found out her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, named her child Penelope Scotland Disick and found out all about her royal connection. "I thought the family must be aware of a Scottish background. And sure enough, when I searched the historical records, there it was," he said, adding, "I had no idea they would be linked to such a towering figure from Scottish history though." Williams even went as far to say Kim could claim a throne of her own as the McGregors "claim direct descent from Scottish kings."
Kim is no stranger to discussing the royals, however. During an appearance on Australia's "The Project" in 2021, Kim was asked whether she had "sympathy" for the press intrusion Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been dealing with. "I think everyone has their own journey," the makeup guru explained before stating she could "empathize" their need for wanting their own space and privacy. With that being said, despite her royalty link and high-profile status, that doesn't mean Kim is able to get everything she wants.
Apparently Kim Kardashian's pleaded to attend the Platinum Party
It's not good news for Kim Kardashian. As previously reported by the Daily Mail, the reality star and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, are currently overseas in London and have asked for tickets to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Party, which will take place on June 4. However, it seems the pair isn't wanted there, as their plea has reportedly been rejected by Buckingham Palace.
Even though Kim herself is used to VIP treatment, a source told the outlet that she is so determined to be in attendance that she is willing to turn up with a regular ticket and enjoy the event with the public. "Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the UK often. Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration," the inside source said.
Even though Kim and Davidson landed in the U.K. recently, it is unclear whether they flew all the way over to London just for the Platinum Party. However, Kim didn't travel too far, as she has been spending time in Europe. On May 31, Kim took to Instagram to share a series of photos on a boat in Portofino, Italy, with her eldest daughter, North West. As fans know, Portofino is where Kourtney Kardashian's wedding festivities took place.