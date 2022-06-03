Did Kim Kardashian Really Get The Ultimate Diss From Buckingham Palace?

Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian is related to royalty. Yes, you read correctly. As previously reported by the Daily Record in 2019, it was revealed the reality star's family is a relative of cowboy hero Rob Roy MacGregor, who down the family tree is related to Scottish King Kenneth MacAlpin. As noted by Britain Express, MacAlpin became King of Dalriada in 841.

Journalist Craig Williams researched Kim's Scottish heritage after he found out her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, named her child Penelope Scotland Disick and found out all about her royal connection. "I thought the family must be aware of a Scottish background. And sure enough, when I searched the historical records, there it was," he said, adding, "I had no idea they would be linked to such a towering figure from Scottish history though." Williams even went as far to say Kim could claim a throne of her own as the McGregors "claim direct descent from Scottish kings."

Kim is no stranger to discussing the royals, however. During an appearance on Australia's "The Project" in 2021, Kim was asked whether she had "sympathy" for the press intrusion Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been dealing with. "I think everyone has their own journey," the makeup guru explained before stating she could "empathize" their need for wanting their own space and privacy. With that being said, despite her royalty link and high-profile status, that doesn't mean Kim is able to get everything she wants.