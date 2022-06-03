What Really Happened Between Ariana Madix And Lala Kent?

Ariana Madix and Lala Kent are fan favorites on the hit Bravo series "Vanderpump Rules." Their friendship blossomed naturally on the show after the two met while working at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR in West Hollywood, California. Viewers watched the stars get close throughout the series, but things took a turn during "Vanderpump Rules" Season 9. Madix and Kent were constantly fighting with each other and had an explosive argument during the season finale.

In September 2021, Madix told The Sun that things did not get better between the two after the season finale aired. In fact, she revealed to the outlet that she was "no longer friends" with Kent. "Her comments during the premiere were the straw that broke the camel's back. After that, I was done," Madix said.

After making nasty comments about each other and having countless arguments, viewers thought they would never see the two reconcile after being practically inseparable for years. However, it seems time heals all wounds. Now, the two have reestablished a friendship and are reminiscing about a wild night together that had everyone talking in 2019. What really happened between the stars that fateful evening?