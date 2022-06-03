Meredith Vieira And Joy Behar Confirm What We Suspected About Star Jones' Weight Loss Controversy

Throughout her time on "The View," Star Jones was no stranger to feuding with her co-hosts — even after she left the show. However, unlike conservative panelists Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Meghan McCain, most of the drama didn't come in the form of political screaming matches. Instead, Jones' personal life was on full display, from her weight struggles to her marriage to Al Reynolds. She even asked her co-hosts to go along with a claim about her weight loss that wasn't entirely true, putting them in an uncomfortable position.

"We reported to be honest women and we stopped being honest with each other," said Meredith Vieira (via People). Joy Behar, the only original "View" co-host still on the show today, said, "We were told, 'Well you have to be an actress,' and it's like, 'We don't get paid to be an actress.' We were uncomfortable with that."

Thanks to a reunion of the original panel for "The View"'s 25th anniversary, Jones and her former co-hosts have finally come clean and respectfully talked out their differences ... a rare occasion on "The View." Nature is healing! Even though they've patched things up, let's see what had "The View" OGs at odds.