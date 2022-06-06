Why Fans Think Kanye West And Chaney Jones' Relationship Could Be In Trouble

Kanye "Ye" West has been staying low-key with his girlfriend Chaney Jones for a few months now. According to Us Weekly, the couple started casually dating earlier this year and have since been seen at several dinner dates, basketball games, and on lavish trips around the world. A source close to the outlet first downplayed Ye and Jones' budding romance. "They're not exclusive," the insider told Us Weekly. "She's his muse and hangs out with his posse."

However, things between the two started to heat up, so much so that Jones tatted her rapper beau's now legal name "Ye" on her wrist, per Hollywood Life. "She went over the design with Kanye before getting it done because she wanted to make sure it was something he like, " a source close to the rapper told the outlet. "Chaney wanted something pretty and delicate but also somewhere she would often see as a reminder of their relationship, and she thinks it turned out just perfect."

Ye and Jones have been dating for a while now, marking it as his longest relationship following his split from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. However, the rapper's recent outing has fans wondering if there is trouble in paradise.