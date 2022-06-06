Why Fans Think Kanye West And Chaney Jones' Relationship Could Be In Trouble
Kanye "Ye" West has been staying low-key with his girlfriend Chaney Jones for a few months now. According to Us Weekly, the couple started casually dating earlier this year and have since been seen at several dinner dates, basketball games, and on lavish trips around the world. A source close to the outlet first downplayed Ye and Jones' budding romance. "They're not exclusive," the insider told Us Weekly. "She's his muse and hangs out with his posse."
However, things between the two started to heat up, so much so that Jones tatted her rapper beau's now legal name "Ye" on her wrist, per Hollywood Life. "She went over the design with Kanye before getting it done because she wanted to make sure it was something he like, " a source close to the rapper told the outlet. "Chaney wanted something pretty and delicate but also somewhere she would often see as a reminder of their relationship, and she thinks it turned out just perfect."
Ye and Jones have been dating for a while now, marking it as his longest relationship following his split from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. However, the rapper's recent outing has fans wondering if there is trouble in paradise.
Kanye West was spotted with a mysterious woman
According to Page Six, the Kanye "Ye" West and his girlfriend Chaney Jones were spotted vacationing in Tokyo in the beginning of May, right around the same time his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was throwing a party for their son Psalm. Both Ye and Jones were reportedly seen enjoying Shibuya together.
It's been a few weeks now since the couple has been seen out and about, however, "Below Deck" camera operator Everette Motta caught Ye on camera at a "Top Gun: Maverick" screening sitting next to an unfamiliar face, per Daily Mail. While social media sleuths have yet to identify this mysterious woman, Jones was seen in West Hollywood walking alone just days before her rapper boyfriend was spotted with another woman, according to Hot New Hip Hop.
Fans have already started to speculate that the two may be going through a rough patch or could potentially have called it quits. While Jones and Ye appear to be on the outs, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison's relationship seems to be getting more serious. Pete Davison and the rapper's son Saint were spotting hold hands at The Grove shopping plaza in LA, per TMZ. Regardless of what happens with Ye and Jones, we hope the best for all parties involved.