The Over-The-Top Way Johnny Depp Marked His Legal Win Over Amber Heard
Johnny Depp recently won his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard after a long and public legal battle. According to the New York Post, a Virginia jury awarded Depp over $10 million as they ruled that Heard defamed Depp and contributing to the downfall of his career in the entertainment industry. Heard claimed that Depp domestically abused her on multiple occasions. However, the actor insisted that he never laid a hand on Heard or any other woman in his life. Depp's exes, Kate Moss and Ellen Barkin, testified on his behalf and insisted that he never physically hurt them.
Once Depp won, he issued a statement on social media and expressed his gratitude in response to the verdict. "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me," he continued. "It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."
Heard, on the other hand, shared a statement expressing her feelings of disappointment and defeat after her loss. Depp was overseas and missing from the courtroom when the verdict was revealed due to "previously scheduled work commitments," according to People. However, that did not stop the actor from celebrating his big win.
Johnny Depp lives it up in the U.K.
After Johnny Depp won his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, he spared no expense celebrating in the U.K. with friends. The actor, according to TMZ, went to a restaurant called Varanasi in Birmingham, England, and spent in the ballpark of $60,000 USD on Indian food. The restaurant was closed to the public as Depp celebrated in private with 20 friends, including Jeff Beck. Depp has been performing with Beck throughout the U.K., one night being at the Manchester 02 Apollo, where hundreds of fans greeted him after the show in hopes of getting a selfie or autograph.
The restaurant's operations director, Mohammed Hussain, opened up to the Daily Mail about the experience. "We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people," he continued. "His security team arrived, checked out the restaurant and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners."
According to Hussain, Depp is a humble guy and spent tons of time with him and the restaurant's staff during his time at the establishment. The group enjoyed a plethora of drinks including champagne and wine, and the patrons finished their meal with panna cotta and cheesecake. Depp enjoyed the food so much, he even ordered some to take home with him.