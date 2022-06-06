The Over-The-Top Way Johnny Depp Marked His Legal Win Over Amber Heard

Johnny Depp recently won his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard after a long and public legal battle. According to the New York Post, a Virginia jury awarded Depp over $10 million as they ruled that Heard defamed Depp and contributing to the downfall of his career in the entertainment industry. Heard claimed that Depp domestically abused her on multiple occasions. However, the actor insisted that he never laid a hand on Heard or any other woman in his life. Depp's exes, Kate Moss and Ellen Barkin, testified on his behalf and insisted that he never physically hurt them.

Once Depp won, he issued a statement on social media and expressed his gratitude in response to the verdict. "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me," he continued. "It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

Heard, on the other hand, shared a statement expressing her feelings of disappointment and defeat after her loss. Depp was overseas and missing from the courtroom when the verdict was revealed due to "previously scheduled work commitments," according to People. However, that did not stop the actor from celebrating his big win.