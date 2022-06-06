Pippa Middleton Is Reportedly Expanding Her Family Yet Again

Pippa Middleton Matthews and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, have always supported each other through the years. For example, when Pippa gave birth to her daughter, Grace, Kate and Prince William issued a statement saying, per Hello!, that they were "absolutely overjoyed by the happy news." However, outlets have sometimes tried to put the siblings at odds, like when Pippa set tongues alight about her derrière at Kate's wedding in 2011, per the Mirror, or when Kate supposedly upstaged her sister at her 2017 nuptials, according to Vogue. But Pippa insisted to Matt Lauer during a Today interview that family was of the utmost importance to her and Kate: "I think that's really the heart for all of us is having a really close family that we can sort of be normal with each other."

It makes sense then that the Middleton family supported the duchess and Queen Elizabeth during the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, looked dashing when they attended the event. Pippa also looked smart in a green dress in a breezy fabric, ruched bodice, and long sleeves, as reported by the Daily Mail. And just as with Kate and Prince William's wedding, she has also garnered some attention on the queen's big day. Now, a source has confirmed the rumors surrounding Kate's sister.