Pippa Middleton Is Reportedly Expanding Her Family Yet Again
Pippa Middleton Matthews and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, have always supported each other through the years. For example, when Pippa gave birth to her daughter, Grace, Kate and Prince William issued a statement saying, per Hello!, that they were "absolutely overjoyed by the happy news." However, outlets have sometimes tried to put the siblings at odds, like when Pippa set tongues alight about her derrière at Kate's wedding in 2011, per the Mirror, or when Kate supposedly upstaged her sister at her 2017 nuptials, according to Vogue. But Pippa insisted to Matt Lauer during a Today interview that family was of the utmost importance to her and Kate: "I think that's really the heart for all of us is having a really close family that we can sort of be normal with each other."
It makes sense then that the Middleton family supported the duchess and Queen Elizabeth during the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, looked dashing when they attended the event. Pippa also looked smart in a green dress in a breezy fabric, ruched bodice, and long sleeves, as reported by the Daily Mail. And just as with Kate and Prince William's wedding, she has also garnered some attention on the queen's big day. Now, a source has confirmed the rumors surrounding Kate's sister.
Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child
Pippa Middleton Matthews and James Matthews are expecting their third child! According to the Daily Mail, there was a lot of speculation about whether Pippa is pregnant after she attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Party. Now, Page Six reports that the "natural mama" was indeed sporting a baby bump at the concert. Apparently, Pippa and James are "so happy" about the arrival. The two already have two children — 3-year-old Arthur and 1-year-old Grace — so Pippa certainly knows what to expect.
The mother-of-two told Hoka One (via Hello!) that she was intentional about exercise while expecting her children. "Through both pregnancies, I have tried to keep fit and strong, for the physical benefits but also for the mental and emotional reboot it gives me," she shared. However, she also admitted that her life has changed since she became a mother: "More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat." She also shared that her love for exercise and the outdoors has influenced her son who "loves nothing more than running wild in the woods." It seems as if plenty of adventures await the new Matthews infant. Congratulations, Pippa and James!