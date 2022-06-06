Steve Harvey Appears Salty Over Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan's Breakup

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's relationship truly appeared to be on solid ground. The pair was first linked in November 2020, when the "Black Panther" star and Steve Harvey's daughter were spotted landing in her hometown of Atlanta on Thanksgiving weekend together, TMZ reported. Jordan and Lori confirmed their romance when she posted a couple of now-deleted photos of them on Instagram in January 2021, according to Us Weekly. From there, the lovebirds became open about their bond, with Jordan often commenting on Lori's pics. "Gimmie!!" the actor commented when she shared sexy photos for her 24th birthday, Us Weekly reported. "Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!"

By then, they had even met each other's family and all. Lori's famous father, comedian Steve Harvey who's known to have a lot of love advice, was cautiously optimistic about the relationship. "I like this one," the comedian said on his "Steve Harvey Morning Show" (via Complex). "I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, '... I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your a**. Just in case I need it.'"

But the relationship would only last about 18 months. In early June, Jordan and Lori reportedly broke up because the model currently has other priorities, People reported. "She is very focused on her career," an insider said. While Jordan and Lori have yet to comment, Steve seemingly has thoughts on his daughter's decision.