Steve Harvey Appears Salty Over Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan's Breakup
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's relationship truly appeared to be on solid ground. The pair was first linked in November 2020, when the "Black Panther" star and Steve Harvey's daughter were spotted landing in her hometown of Atlanta on Thanksgiving weekend together, TMZ reported. Jordan and Lori confirmed their romance when she posted a couple of now-deleted photos of them on Instagram in January 2021, according to Us Weekly. From there, the lovebirds became open about their bond, with Jordan often commenting on Lori's pics. "Gimmie!!" the actor commented when she shared sexy photos for her 24th birthday, Us Weekly reported. "Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!"
By then, they had even met each other's family and all. Lori's famous father, comedian Steve Harvey who's known to have a lot of love advice, was cautiously optimistic about the relationship. "I like this one," the comedian said on his "Steve Harvey Morning Show" (via Complex). "I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, '... I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your a**. Just in case I need it.'"
But the relationship would only last about 18 months. In early June, Jordan and Lori reportedly broke up because the model currently has other priorities, People reported. "She is very focused on her career," an insider said. While Jordan and Lori have yet to comment, Steve seemingly has thoughts on his daughter's decision.
Steve Harvey shaded the end of the relationship
Steve Harvey took a jab a Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's breakup on the June 6 episode of the "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," indicating he believes his daughter made the right decision. "I got to start learning from my children, get out early!" Steve said, laughing loudly. How does he feel about the news? "I feel fine. I'm fine," he told the co-hosts. "Ain't changed my life none." The comedian left no room for doubt regarding which side he's on. "I'm team Lori, 1000%," he said. "She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."
Steve also joked he admired Lori for how she went about ending the relationship. "I waited way too late... I'm going to have to start breaking up on [Instagram] because this going to court is costly," he quipped. Steve has experienced divorce twice. The first was finalized in 1994 and ended his marriage to Marcia, with whom he shares daughters Brandi and Karli, according to People. He then divorced Mary, the mother of his son Wynton, in 2005, two years before he married his wife Marjorie, whose three children he adopted, including Lori, the Los Angeles Times detailed.
Despite his goods spirits, Steve noted he has nothing personal against Jordan. "He's still a cool guy ... It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time," he said. "I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor!"