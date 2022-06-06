LeBron James Seemingly Shades Chatter He Cheated With RHOA's Drew Sidora

On an episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Drew Sidora hinted that she had a past romantic fling with LeBron James. This dishy gossip came up when the castmates were chatting about various famous men who have made passes at them. "I was on Melrose and we were at a restaurant and a certain king of the NBA sent me over a drink," the "'Til The Dawn" singer said — James is famously nicknamed "King" James (via Page Six). Other cast members pointed out that the NBA legend is married to Savannah James, but Sidora insisted it was before he tied the knot. "We went on a couple of dates, he flew me to his games," the reality star said. "He would listen to my music before his games. All those games he was winning, it was off of my music!"

That was not the first time Sidora had mentioned a relationship with James. Back in 2003, the singer was rumored to be romantically-linked to the then-young NBA star. During an interview with the Chicago Tribune the "For the Love" singer was asked about their status. "I don't really like to talk about my personal life," Sidora replied. "I'll just say that he's my boy. We're really good friends."

After the "RHOH" episode aired, online chatter started with fans alleging that the Los Angeles Lakers forward had been unfaithful. Days later, James made a social media post that several fans believed was a response to the cheating allegations.