David Spade's Hilarious Hot Mic Moment At The MTV Movie Awards Has People Talking
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards brought out some of the biggest names in Hollywood, but noticeably missing from the ceremony were Tom Holland and Zendaya. The actors — who appeared via satellite — also took home some of the night's top honors. For her role as Rue in HBO's "Euphoria," Zendaya won Best Performance in a Show. The teen drama also nabbed the award for Best Show. On top of that, Zendaya and her rumored beau, Holland, took home the award for Best Movie for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
But the duo's on-screen chemistry was no match for "Jackass Forever," as the slapstick comedy film won the award for Best Kiss for a scene that included a snake. During his acceptance speech, new "Jackass" cast member Poopies said that winning the award was a "dream come true." But the moment came as a shock to the award presenter, David Spade, who had a hilarious response to the win that now has everyone talking.
Fans are agreeing with David Spade
David Spade could not hide his shocked reaction to Poopies and the Texas rat snake beating out Zendaya and Tom Holland for best kiss, and the hilarious moment was caught on tape. After announcing that "Jackass Forever" was named the winner, Spade can be heard asking, "they beat Zendaya?"
The moment sent Twitter users into a frenzy as many rushed to comment on the hilarious incident. "HE HAD TO KNOW THAT MIC WAS STILL ON LMAO," one user wrote. Another suggested Spade was "speaking errrrbodys truth." But there were also some who were quick to point out that the "Joe Dirt" star had made the comment in jest. "You guys know David Spade is joking right? He's not throwing shade, he's being a comedian," tweeted a fan.
And for those who have never watched Poopies' make-out session with the snake in the latest installment of "Jackass," be warned — the scene is pretty graphic. However, according to LiveScience, the slithering creatures are nonvenomous and typically prefer to constrict their prey.