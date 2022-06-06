David Spade's Hilarious Hot Mic Moment At The MTV Movie Awards Has People Talking

David Spade could not hide his shocked reaction to Poopies and the Texas rat snake beating out Zendaya and Tom Holland for best kiss, and the hilarious moment was caught on tape. After announcing that "Jackass Forever" was named the winner, Spade can be heard asking, "they beat Zendaya?"

The moment sent Twitter users into a frenzy as many rushed to comment on the hilarious incident. "HE HAD TO KNOW THAT MIC WAS STILL ON LMAO," one user wrote. Another suggested Spade was "speaking errrrbodys truth." But there were also some who were quick to point out that the "Joe Dirt" star had made the comment in jest. "You guys know David Spade is joking right? He's not throwing shade, he's being a comedian," tweeted a fan.

And for those who have never watched Poopies' make-out session with the snake in the latest installment of "Jackass," be warned — the scene is pretty graphic. However, according to LiveScience, the slithering creatures are nonvenomous and typically prefer to constrict their prey.