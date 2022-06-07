The Real Housewives Husband That Fans Most Love Seeing On Their TV Screens
Being married to a "Real Housewives" star is not always easy, especially when it comes to all of the onscreen drama. But it seems like there are a handful of spouses who definitely don't mind being in the spotlight. In fact, the "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Gorga told Adam's Apple that fans of the show are great even though some of the housewife women "can be difficult." He even added that a lot of the husbands deserve trophies for just being on the show. "They've got to change things up, you know?" Gorga said, adding, "As guys, we really bring it. We are real. We can have our arguments, but we can also come together."
Well, it seems like there are a lot of fans that agree with Gorga's sentiments as a new poll conducted by Nicki Swift suggests that there are quite a few very popular husbands within the franchise. As a matter of fact, there is one in particular that a lot of people would say is their favorite "Real Housewives" husband of all time.
Harry Hamlin lands the top spot
According to Nicki Swift survey of 574 respondents, over 24% of respondents said that their favorite "Real Housewives" husband of all time is Lisa Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" family. That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, as even Hamlin himself said on "Watch What Happens Live" (via People) that the secret to their successful marriage is that they "have nothing in common." Indeed, the even-keeled actor is the opposite of over-the-top Rinna.
Over 21% said that their second favorite "Real Housewives" husband of all time is Melissa Gorga's husband Joe Gorga from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." While Joe seems to be very popular with the viewers, Melissa told Chanel in the City on May 11 that their relationship can sometimes feel like a challenge. "I have a pretty damn good [relationship], and it's a lot of work for me," she shared. Following closely behind at 21% is Terry Dubrow from "The Real Housewives of Orange County," while "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Nene Leakes' late husband Gregg Leakes came in next at 19%, followed by Kyle Richards' husband Maurico Umansky from "RHOBH" at 13%.
With so many of the men getting a lot of love from the viewers, you'd think that there would be a "Real Househusbands" series ready to go by now. Someone clearly needs to give Andy Cohen a call.