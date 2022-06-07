The Real Housewives Husband That Fans Most Love Seeing On Their TV Screens

Being married to a "Real Housewives" star is not always easy, especially when it comes to all of the onscreen drama. But it seems like there are a handful of spouses who definitely don't mind being in the spotlight. In fact, the "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Gorga told Adam's Apple that fans of the show are great even though some of the housewife women "can be difficult." He even added that a lot of the husbands deserve trophies for just being on the show. "They've got to change things up, you know?" Gorga said, adding, "As guys, we really bring it. We are real. We can have our arguments, but we can also come together."

Well, it seems like there are a lot of fans that agree with Gorga's sentiments as a new poll conducted by Nicki Swift suggests that there are quite a few very popular husbands within the franchise. As a matter of fact, there is one in particular that a lot of people would say is their favorite "Real Housewives" husband of all time.