Megan Fox Is Opening Up About The Romantic Side Of Her Relationship With MGK

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are seemingly ready to take the next step in their relationship. The couple got engaged on January 11 — Fox shared a video of the momentous occasion on her Instagram. Now, it looks as if they're in the "final stages" of planning their nuptials. Of course, the wedding will stay true to their signature punk rock vibe.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source shares, "They want a dark, sexy, very punk rock, and glam celebration. They're planning things together as one ... and looking forward to what the future brings and spending their lives together." The insider also told the outlet that their nuptials would reflect their romance, explaining, "Their relationship is very intense, dark, romantic, and sexy, and that's how they want their wedding celebration to be."

As fans recall, the two were spotted having lunch at Nobu in Malibu in June, per the Daily Mail. Fox showed off her abs in a crop top while MGK sported bright pink tresses. The loved-up couple looked cozy as they exited the establishment, and held hands. It's little wonder why MGK called Fox "his wife" when he performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, per CNN. He also dedicated the song "Twin Flame" to their "unborn child" sparking rumors about a possible pregnancy. Now, Fox has revealed more about her relationship with the artist.