Al Roker Is Sharing All The Details About His Recent Lifestyle Change

Al Roker famously shed pounds and transformed his weight in the early 2000s, but despite the initial weight loss, he has still encountered issues with keeping the pounds off. The NBC weather anchor was originally motivated to make a lifestyle change while visiting his father on his deathbed in 2001, who asked Roker to "promise" he would "lose weight" – as revealed in a 2012 interview with Parade. The television personality weighed 340 pounds at the time but lost over 100 pounds the following year after undergoing bariatric surgery.

Unfortunately, the illness of his mother several years later triggered a reversal of good habits for Roker. "I was out of my routine, commuting [to Long Island] to see her, and feeling guilty," he told Parade. This led to a relapse in unhealthy eating for Roker, as he quickly regained weight. The journalist likened his bad eating to a recovering alcoholic deciding to drink again. Fortunately, in the late 2000s, Roker's friend put him in contact with a nutritionist and he was able to right the ship and get his weight back under control.

In 2013, Roker spoke about finally being happy with his weight, and how he regretted relapsing to bad habits. "I went back. And I hated it. I know what I have to do now to keep that from happening again," he said on "Today" while vowing to "never" gain the weight again. Years later he would once again make a lifestyle overhaul in order to keep the weight off.