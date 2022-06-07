Queen Latifah Has A Lot To Say About Criticism Of Her Weight

Queen Latifah has encountered pushback from the industry regarding her body size since the early days of her career. Between 1993 and 1998, the hip-hip icon starred in the Fox sitcom "Living Single," but the show's popularity didn't deter producers from asking all of its main stars to watch their calories. "Here we are, four different women, four different body types and we needed to lose weight," she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. "If anything it angered me and disheartened me, but it really angered me."

That was far from the first time Latifah was body-shamed. The star, whose real name is Dana Owens, was bullied all throughout school. "Luckily, I had a mom who would tell me, 'Love yourself regardless, love comes from the inside,'" she added. It took practice and overcoming tragedy, but Latifah decided to follow her mother's advice. "When I was around 18, I looked in the mirror and said, You're either going to love yourself or hate yourself. And I decided to love myself," she told Us Weekly in 2013.

As a public figure, Latifah has been open about her weight struggles, becoming a Jenny Craig spokesperson in 2009, according to ABC News. But even then, she was clear about her goals. "This is not about losing weight. This is about health," she explained. "It's not an image thing. I'm really content with my body image." Through it all, Latifah learned to stand up for herself. And she won't allow anyone to criticize her for her weight.