Queen Latifah Opens Up About Her Weight Struggles

Queen Latifah has proven she can do it all, having successfully built an impressive rap career as well as an impressive acting career. She has built a career many could only dream of, and she's done it while staying true to herself. She's now getting real about her experiences in this realm, specifically her weight, and her fans will not want to miss what she has to say.

The star, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, caught her first big break in acting by joining the cast of Fox's "Living Single" back in 1993 (per IMDb). As Entertainment Weekly detailed, the show focused on four single black New York City women, and it was an enormous hit. Queen Latifah starred alongside "The Facts of Life" star Kim Fields, "In Living Color" personality Kim Coles, and "The Cosby Show" veteran Erika Alexander. She's stayed busy in the entertainment industry since then, even having her own daytime talk show for a couple of years. She's worn a producer hat for numerous projects and has also lent her voice to many animated characters. More recently, she has headlined the CBS series "The Equalizer," which also stars Chris Noth, Adam Goldberg, and a handful of others.

Queen Latifah has plenty of clout in the industry these days, but that hasn't always been the case. At times, she had to deal with those in power commenting on her weight, and she's now ready to tackle the topic head-on.